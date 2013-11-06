New Market Research Report: Qatar Telecommunications Report Q4 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Qatar's mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors are among the highest value in the world, with ARPU levels supported by high incomes. The telecoms sector has continued to grow, as well the introduction of new products and services. As the markets mature and saturation is reached in all three sectors, we expect the country's telecoms service providers to introduce new high-value offerings for private and corporate customers to offset the impact of slower subscriptions growth in future. We believe investment in next generation access technologies provides the right platform for the roll-out of premium communications services.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew 4.8% q-o-q in Q213
- Market weighted average ARPU appreciated by 0.8% q-o-q in Q213
- The fixed-line market grew by 1.3% q-o-q in Q213
- The fixed broadband market grew by 2.7% q-o-q in Q213
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Risk/Reward Ratings
Qatar stayed in third position on our RRR table this quarter with an aggregate score of 62.8, compared to a regional average score of 52.2. Qatar scores above the regional average in four categories of our ratings table, including the highest regional score in the Country Risks category, which reflect a strong private consumption growth outlook.
Key Developments
Following the launch of commercial 4G LTE services in April 2013, Ooredoo is moving quickly to consolidate its competitive advantage in the mobile data by expanding the coverage of its 4G network beyond the capital Doha. In September 2013, the operator revealed that its 4G network now covers all of Doha and Al-Wakrah, while it has extended coverage to three more cities - Dukhan, Shahaniya and Sumaysimah. Ooredoo also claimed that it has increased the number of 4G base station sites by 150%, more than doubling network coverage, since it launched the service.
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