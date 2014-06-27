New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
The Quarterly Beverage Tracker: Bosnia-Herzegovina report published by Canadean, is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry developments in the Bosnia-Herzegovina beverage market. Providing detailed analysis, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by the industry
Key Findings
- Consumer confidence, due to increasing unemployment rates played a big part in the decline of growth rate for the beverage market in Q1 2014.
- Soft drinks market saw a decline of 5% led by juice, nectar and still drinks categories because of the low consumer confidence.
- Carbonates and energy drinks were the only two categories who recorded a growth rate due to a new launch for carbonates and increased promotions for energy drinks.
- VAT remained at 17% for the all products and services including soft drinks.
This report offers comprehensive details analysed for the beverage market for Bosnia, offering data information and market forecasts. The report identifies the key drivers for any changes noticed by professional consultants. In particular this reports provides in-depth analysis for the following:
- Volumes for Q1 2014 vs Q1 2013, Provisional 2014 volumes, moving annual totals (MAT) and latest 2014 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category.
- All forecasts included supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions.
- More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavors.
- Significant activity in the quarterly beverage tracker is covered including recent new product introductions (detailing flavor, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news.
- Identification of new products , detailing owners, operators and branding
Reasons to Get This Report
- Designed for clients who wish to understand the latest trends in the Bosnia-Herzegovina beverage industry and want more detailed data and analysis
- Canadean's Bosnia-Herzegovina Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the beverage market in Bosnia-Herzegovina
- In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility, companies need to know about more than just data
