Fast Market Research recommends "Ready Meals in Serbia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Ready meals is expected to continue seeing positive growth in 2013, mostly influenced by increased demand in the economy-priced segment. Despite the economic crisis, ready meals in Serbia has experienced increases in both volume and value mostly due to the fact that it is not mature, hence the volume base is very small compared to other, more mature categories within packaged food.
Euromonitor International's Ready Meals in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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