Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- This report summarizes the status of the UK public sector ICT market in 2011-12, and anticipates developments over a five year period to 2016-17. This overview of the market for ICT goods and services across the UK public sector is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients, and those considering this market for the first time. The report also covers the economic social and political changes that influence the market, and the buying behavior that is shaped by these trends.
The report provides background material on the changing context for those who are already working with public sector clients. Those engaging for the first time with this market will find an outline of market structure, funding flows, major buying units and influencers.
Introduction and Landscape
Kable's "Reform within austerity: UK public sector ICT overview and forecast to 2016-17" provides data on the UK public ICT market, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand their own and their competitors' position in the market. Thus allowing them to use the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.
This report brings together Kable's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics that account for ICT market and which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
Key Features and Benefits
Kable covers the use of ICT in the public sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This report forecasts ICT spending across hardware, software, services, communications and staff. These forecasts include spending on ICT outsourcing and ICT elements of some outsourced business processes. The ICT spending associated with ICT-intensive business process outsourcing is included in these forecasts. Kable examines UK public sector buying behavior across the following seven sub-sectors, which covers market structure, market drivers and initiatives, and forecast spending trends.
Central and devolved government: including both Westminster and the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland;
Local government: which covers local authorities across the whole of the UK, as well as fire and rescue services and various smaller bodies;
Criminal justice: including courts, and offender management;
Police and policing functions;
Health: which covers providers of healthcare services that fall within the public sector;
Education, including schools, further education colleges and higher education institutions;
Transport: including bodies involved in policy development, management of the public transport infrastructure and public sector providers of transport services;
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Capita, Wipro, Equiniti Group, BT, Virgin Media Business, Cable and Wireless, Level 3, Global Crossing, Siemens, Cpaita Business Services, Eircom, Fujitsu, Kcom, Logicalis, MDNX, Thales, Updata, 2e2, Airwave Solutions, Azzurri Communications, Cassidian UK, CSC Computer Sciences, Computacenter, Daisy Communications, Easynet Global Services, Everything Everywhere, Freedom Communications, Icom Holdings, NextiraOne, PageOne Communications, Phoenix IT Group, Siemens Communications, Specialist Computer Centre, Telefonica UK, Telent Technology Services, Thales UK, Uniworld Communications, Vodafone, Oracle, Ident1, Arqiva, HP, Capgemini, IBM, Dell, Atos, Microsoft, Cisco, Northgate, Steria Research Machine, Serco, iSoft, Sun Microsystems, The, Listening Company, Intelenet
