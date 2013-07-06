New Market Research Report: Refrigeration Appliances in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Refrigeration Appliances in Brazil by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers household-type refrigerators, freezers and fridge-freezers. Market size is based on sales through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. Market size for Refrigeration Appliances in Brazil is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Brazil. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Refrigeration Appliances in Canada - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in Turkey - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in Vietnam - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in China - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in India - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)
- Refrigeration Appliances in the UK - a Snapshot (2013)