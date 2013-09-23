New Market Research Report: Reinsurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The Argentine reinsurance segment registered robust annual growth rates of 95.5% during 2008-2012. The treaty reinsurance category accounted for 74.6% of the total reinsurance written premiums in 2012, followed by the facultative reinsurance category with the remaining 25.4%. Growth in the segment was partly due to improvements in the real estate industry and investment levels across the country. This was supported by the reinsurance ceded for large infrastructure projects and natural disaster protection in the country.
Key Highlights
- The Argentine reinsurance segment registered a CAGR of 95.5% during the review period (2008-2012).
- New legislation to strengthen domestic reinsurance business
- The reinsurance segment is highly competitive and includes both domestic and foreign reinsurers that operate through local subsidiaries and joint ventures with domestic entities
- The implementation of a new reinsurance regulation in 2011 changed the competitive landscape of the segment. According to the new rule, insurers are restricted from purchasing reinsurance from international markets
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Argentina:
- It provides historical values for Argentina's reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Argentina's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Argentina and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Argentine reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentine insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future"
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