Recently published research from Timetric, "Reinsurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Indonesian reinsurance segment posted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the review period (2009-2013), as a result of robust growth in the overall insurance industry, strong economic development, and the frequent occurrence of natural disasters which forced insurers to share larger proportions of risk with reinsurance companies. The reinsurance segment's written premium value increased, due to an increase in overall written premium in the insurance industry at a review-period CAGR of 24.1%. These factors are expected to continue to generate business for Indonesian reinsurers over the forecast period. The reinsurance segment's written premium value is subsequently projected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 10.0% .
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Report Highlights
- The insurance industry's robust review-period growth and the frequent occurrence of natural disasters, which forced insurers to share larger proportions of risk, drove growth in the Indonesian reinsurance segment during the review period at a CAGR of 8.8%.
- The Indonesian reinsurance segment comprises four domestic reinsurers which cover life, non-life, personal accident and health and Sharia-compliant reinsurance.
- Mandatory treaty reinsurance led the reinsurance segment in 2013, representing 88.8% of written premium, while facultative reinsurance accounted for 11.2%.
- The Indonesian reinsurance segment is highly concentrated and dominated by domestic reinsurers.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Indonesia:
- It provides historical values for Indonesia's reinsurance segment for the report's 2009-2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Indonesia's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Indonesia and its growth prospects.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indonesian reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indonesian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Reasuransi International Indonesia, PT Reasuransi Nasional Indonesia, PT Maskapai Reasuransi Indonesia, PT Tugu Reasuransi Indonesia
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