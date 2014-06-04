Recently published research from Timetric, "Reinsurance in Lithuania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Lithuania has only two operational reinsurers, Gen Re and Scor Global Life SE, both of which are foreign and operate through domestic brokers. According to an agreement signed on January 1, 2014, Gen Re will provide reinsurance to UAB SEB gyvyb?s draudimas, a leading life insurance provider in Lithuania. Scor Global life SE reinsures risks for Bonum Publicum, one of the largest life insurance companies in Lithuania.
Report Highlights
- In 2012, the reinsurance premium ceded by the non-life segment was 5.3%, while the personal accident and health segment ceded 3.8%.
- The treaty reinsurance category accounted for 100.0% of the reinsurance segment's written premium in 2012.
- Two multinational reinsurers, Gen Re and Scor Re, write premiums in the Lithuanian insurance industry through domestic brokers.
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Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Lithuania:
- It provides historical values for Lithuania's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Lithuania's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Lithuania and its growth prospects.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Lithuanian reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Lithuanian reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Lithuanian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
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