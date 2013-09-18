New Market Research Report: Reinsurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "Reinsurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The UK reinsurance segment declined during the review period (2008-2012) on account of financial crisis, which led to a double digit decline in the segment in 2009. Following the crisis, the segment posted respective annual growth rates of 2.0%, 2.7% and 1.9% in 2010, 2011 and 2012. This was due to the increasing costs of reinsurance and the market's gradual consolidation, which enabled reinsurers to better manage their capital requirements and risk. The segment is expected to grow moderately at a review-period CAGR of 2.6%.
Key Highlights
- The UK reinsurance segment declined during the review period at a CAGR of -1.4%.
- Weather-related losses, especially floods, are expected to continue to impact property insurance positively, and create a demand for cover.
- Solvency II to increase demand for reinsurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in the United Kingdom:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It provides historical values for the United Kingdom's reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the United Kingdom's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in the United Kingdom and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the UK reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the UK reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the UK insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future"
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Munich Reinsurance Co, Swiss Reinsurance Company UK Ltd, Hannover Re Group, Society of Lloyd's, SCOR Global Life Reinsurance UK Limited
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