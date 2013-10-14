New Market Research Report: Renewable Policy Analysis - August 2013

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Renewable Policy Analysis - August 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The "Renewable Policy Analysis" provides in depth study of the major renewable policy developments across the globe. It gives regulatory and other associated updates for the global renewable energy market which can help the individual/company to frame their business strategies while minimizing regulatory risks. For the August 2013 issue, it covers two featured articles "Streamlining Process will Accelerate Development of Decentralized Power Generation" and "Renewable Regulatory Fund Mechanism: Mandatorty a Day Ahead Generation Forecast for Solar and Wind Under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Oder ", providing excellent analysis on these development.
Scope
This report includes policy updates on the major countries. There are key news stories covered in the report, of which following two articles are covered in detail -
- Featured Articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies on the renewable energy market.
- Streamlining Process will Accelerate Development of Decentralized Power Generation.
- Renewable Regulatory Fund Mechanism: Mandatorty a Day Ahead Generation Forecast for Solar and Wind Under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Oder.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This renewable policy report includes major policy developments in the renewable energy market for the month of August 2013.
- Featured articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies in the renewable energy market.
- Key news highlights: Key renewable policy news alerts for the month.
- Major policy updates: Regional renewable policy news for the month.
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