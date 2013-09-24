New Market Research Report: Renewable Policy Analysis - July 2013

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- The "Renewable Policy Analysis" provides in depth study of the major renewable policy developments across the globe. It gives regulatory and other associated updates for the global renewable energy market which can help the individual/company to frame their business strategies while minimizing regulatory risks. For the June 2013 issue, it covers two featured articles "The European Commission Imposes Provisional Anti-dumping Tariffs on Chinese Solar Panels " and " DECC Creates OWIO to Boost Levels of Inward Investment in Offshore Wind Industry", providing excellent analysis on these development.
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Scope
This report includes policy updates on the major countries. There are key news stories covered in the report, of which following two articles are covered in detail -
- Featured Articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies on the renewable energy market.
- The European Commission Imposes Provisional Anti-dumping Tariffs on Chinese Solar Panels
- DECC Creates OWIO to Boost Levels of Inward Investment in Offshore Wind Industry
Reasons to Get This Report
- This renewable policy report includes major policy developments in the renewable energy market for the month of July 2013.
- Featured articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies in the renewable energy market.
- Key news highlights: Key renewable policy news alerts for the month.
- Major policy updates: Regional renewable policy news for the month.
About Fast Market Research
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