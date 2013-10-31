Fast Market Research recommends "Research Report on China Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Industry, 2013-2017" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Foot-and-mouth disease is prevalent in many countries. Since 1980s, animal husbandry has been developing rapidly in China. Because the breeding methods of Chinese farmers are rather laggard, the prevention and control system of animal epidemic diseases is not complete and FMD is popular in the neighboring countries, FMD is always a huge threat to China animal husbandry.
FMD mainly has seven serotypes including Type A, Type O, Type C, Type Asia I, Type South Africa I, Type South Africa II, Type South Africa III, etc. Cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, sheep, pigs, camels and so on are easy to be infected by FMD. In 2004, Type Asia I FMD was transmitted into China. As a result, FMD occurred in China in 2004-2008 all belongs to this type. Because it has rapid spreading speed and high infection rate and it is a serious danger to animal husbandry, FMD is defined as A-level infectious disease by OIE. In addition, China treats it as the first-grade animal epidemic disease and focuses on preventing it.
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From 2010 to 2012, the epidemic prevalence of FMD decreased obviously in China as the incidence number greatly declined and the incidence frequency decreased obviously, so the overall epidemic situation was controlled on a quite low level. In terms of Type Asia I FMD, it occurred for 17 times, 8 times, 3 times and 8 times in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 respectively. In 2010, Type O FMD occurred for 18 times in China. By the end of 2012, Type Asia I FMD disappeared for 42 months successively and Type A FMD disappeared for 33 months successively. In 2012, Type O FMD only occurred for 5 times in China.
According to the Animal Epidemic Prevention Law of the People's Republic of China issued by Chinese government in July 1997, Chinese government adopts compulsory immunization measures for FMD. Specifically, Chinese government purchases FMD vaccines from animal vaccine manufacturers and freely distributes them to the farmers in the animal husbandry. In 2012, China's total output volume of FMD Vaccines was about 3.6 billion milliliters (2.1 billion milliliters of pig FMD vaccines, 1.5 billion milliliters of cattle & sheep FMD vaccines), with the total output volume of CAHIC, Inner Mongolia Jinyu Group Stock Company and Xinjiang Tecon Animal Husbandry Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. accounting for 80%. Because there are a few FMD vaccine manufacturers in China with high market concentration rate, government's purchasing price is comparatively stable in recent years.
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