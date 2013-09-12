New Market Research Report: Retail Forecasts H2 2013: UK Food & Grocery

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "Retail Forecasts H2 2013: UK Food & Grocery", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q4 2015 to give market size and trends. This is a sector report covering the UK Food & Grocery market analysed by sub-categories - Food, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Tobacco & Household goods.
Scope of this Report
- Create long term business plans based on how we forecast key economic metrics will evolve over the next two years
- Plan your pricing strategies by understanding the course inflation will take over the next two years in the food and grocery sector
- Develop decision making based on consumer, economic and sector specific forecasts
- Mitigate against the risk of continued dropping volumes caused by ongoing inflation
Report Highlights
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competition remains rife in the food & grocery market throughout 2013 with three of the Big Four retailers matching each other on price across branded and own brand goods. Rather than encouraging switching between retailers, this does little more than confuse shoppers
Elevated and consistent rates of inflation have had a negative impact on the sector. While value growth has been sustained throughout the downturn, this has been wholly driven by price increases.
Retailers will continue to innovate and invest in store design and multi-channel in order to win the battle for spending. The retailers which are able to offer value for money, quality and a convenient shopping experience are the ones which will come out on top.
Reasons to Get this Report
- When will volumes in the market begin to recover? Will we see further basket size reductions?
- What are the drivers of inflation in the food & grocery sector? Which product categories are hit hardest?
- How can retailers address consumers price sensitivity and fulfill demand for bargain hunting?
- What are the key growth sectors in the market? Which product categories will prove most challenging?
- What impact will the economy have on food & grocery retail and how should I build this into my sales forecasts?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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