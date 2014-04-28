New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The year 2013 proved to be a better one for the retailing industry compared to the two preceding years. Current value growth in 2013 thus accelerated compared to 2012 and 2011, yet did not manage to supersede the review period CAGR and instead was on a par with the growth seen for the review period. This development is in line with the general performance of the Swedish economy, which saw a cautious recovery in late 2012 and 2013, yet did not impress consumers enough to result in more dynamic...
Euromonitor International's Retailing in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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