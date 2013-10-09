Fast Market Research

New Market Research Report: Rogers Media, Inc. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

New Publishing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research

 

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- MarketLine's Company Mergers &

Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships &

Alliances and Investments reports

offer a comprehensive breakdown of

the organic and inorganic growth

activity undertaken by an

organization to sustain its

competitive advantage.

Project Description:

MarketLines' Rogers Media, Inc.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A),

Partnerships & Alliances and

Investments report includes

business description, detailed

reports on mergers and acquisitions

(M&A), divestments, capital

raisings, venture capital

investments, ownership and

partnership transactions undertaken

by Rogers Media, Inc. since January

2007.

Scope:

- Provides intelligence on Rogers

Media, Inc.'s M&A, strategic

partnerships and alliances, capital

raising and private equity

transactions.
- Detailed reports of various

financial transactions undertaken

by Rogers Media, Inc. and its

subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial

and legal advisors for Rogers

Media, Inc.'s financial deals

transactions.
- Financial deals tables and

charts covering deal value and

volumes trend, deal types and

geography-based deal activity.

View Full

Report Details and Table of

Contents

Highlights:

This report includes Rogers Media,

Inc.'s contact information and

business summary, tables, graphs, a

list of partners and targets, a

breakdown of financial and legal

advisors, deal types, top deals by

deal value, detailed deal reports,

and descriptions and contact

details of the partner, target,

investor, and vendor firms, where

disclosed.

The profile also includes detailed

deal reports for all M&A, private

equity, public offering, venture

financing, partnership and

divestment transactions undertaken

by Rogers Media, Inc.. These deal

reports contain information about

target company financials, sources

of financing, method of payment,

deal values, and advisors for

various parties, where disclosed.

Reasons to Purchase:

- Access comprehensive financial

deals data along with charts and

graph covering M&A, private equity,

and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion

about Rogers Media, Inc.'s growth

strategies through the organic and

inorganic activities undertaken

since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business

structure and growth strategies.

Companies Mentioned in this Report:

Rogers Media, Inc.

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For more information about these or

related research reports, please

visit our website at

http://www.fastmr.com or call us at

1.800.844.8156.

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Fast Market Research

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Source: Fast Market Research
Posted Wednesday, October 09, 2013 at 10:49 AM CDT - Permalink

 