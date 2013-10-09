New Publishing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- MarketLine's Company Mergers &
Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships &
Alliances and Investments reports
offer a comprehensive breakdown of
the organic and inorganic growth
activity undertaken by an
organization to sustain its
competitive advantage.
Project Description:
MarketLines' Rogers Media, Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A),
Partnerships & Alliances and
Investments report includes
business description, detailed
reports on mergers and acquisitions
(M&A), divestments, capital
raisings, venture capital
investments, ownership and
partnership transactions undertaken
by Rogers Media, Inc. since January
2007.
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on Rogers
Media, Inc.'s M&A, strategic
partnerships and alliances, capital
raising and private equity
transactions.
- Detailed reports of various
financial transactions undertaken
by Rogers Media, Inc. and its
subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial
and legal advisors for Rogers
Media, Inc.'s financial deals
transactions.
- Financial deals tables and
charts covering deal value and
volumes trend, deal types and
geography-based deal activity.
View Full
Report Details and Table of
Contents
Highlights:
This report includes Rogers Media,
Inc.'s contact information and
business summary, tables, graphs, a
list of partners and targets, a
breakdown of financial and legal
advisors, deal types, top deals by
deal value, detailed deal reports,
and descriptions and contact
details of the partner, target,
investor, and vendor firms, where
disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed
deal reports for all M&A, private
equity, public offering, venture
financing, partnership and
divestment transactions undertaken
by Rogers Media, Inc.. These deal
reports contain information about
target company financials, sources
of financing, method of payment,
deal values, and advisors for
various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Access comprehensive financial
deals data along with charts and
graph covering M&A, private equity,
and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion
about Rogers Media, Inc.'s growth
strategies through the organic and
inorganic activities undertaken
since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business
structure and growth strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report:
Rogers Media, Inc.
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