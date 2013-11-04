New Market Research Report: Romania Information Technology Report Q4 2013

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The Romanian IT market is forecast to increase to RON4.6mn in 2013, an increase of 6.2% in local currency terms. While we made a minor downward revision to our 2013 forecast on the basis of weaker than expected PC sales in Q113, BMI upwardly adjusted our five-year forecast to 2017 for Romania's IT market update on the basis of new public sector project tender launches and foreign investments in the local ICT sector. We maintain our view the IT market will maintain momentum in 2013 and grow faster than GDP as the economy recovers from 2013 onwards. From 2014 to 2017 GDP and consumption growth will help to drive demand in the retail hardware market, as well as driving sales to corporate customers as confidence levels increase. The ongoing transformation of political and economic structures, driven domestically and by EU accession, will continue to provide opportunities. The IT services market has particularly bright prospects: Romania attracted a host of international IT firms to locate service and research centres in the country. The potential creation of regulations harmonising data and privacy at the European level could also be a major boom for cloud computing services as vendors look to high-skilled, high-security, low-cost locations.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: RON2.6bn in 2012 to RON2.7 in 2013, +3.8% in local currency terms. PC sales were below expectations in Q113, but demand for tablets is helping to offset the decline in volumes.
- Software sales: RON716mn in 2012 to RON775mn in 2013, +8.2% in local currency terms. Sales of Microsoft Windows 8 have been solid but unspectacular, while the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market is developing more rapidly as government modernisation incentives maintain demand even in uncertain macroeconomic conditions.
- IT Services Sales: RON998mn in 2012 to RON1.1bn in 2013, +9.9% in local currency terms. Romania is already a popular destination for outsourcing, and the government is tapping EU structural funds to enable IT projects that can help generate investments and support the market. The cloud computing market also has great potential over the medium term.
Risk/Reward Rating
Romania's score was 44.8 out of 100.0, leaving it unchanged in 12th position in our latest RRR table, behind Croatia and Slovenia, but still ahead of Balkan regional peers Serbia and Bulgaria. The country's IT market score was low, but the undoubted growth potential should see Romania climb the rankings.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Venezuela Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q4 2013