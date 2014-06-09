Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "RTD Tea in Estonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- RTD tea recorded strong growth in 2013 largely due to new launches and the relatively warm and sunny summer in 2013. Moreover, RTD tea gained attention as it is perceived as a healthy soft drink in comparison to other categories, such as carbonates. However, as Estonians health awareness improves, they are realising that RTD tea often contains as much sugar as carbonates and fruit/vegetable juice. Therefore, leading player Coca-Cola HBC expanded its variety of Nestea RTD tea sweetened with stevia.
Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola led the RTD tea category in Estonia, accounting for a retail value share of 88% in 2013. The company has established its leadership thanks to its Nestea brand, which is perceived to have a very strong price/quality ratio. This is largely due to strong promotion, its wide availability and continuous new product development. Therefore, the company posted strong growth in its retail volume share, growing from 84% in 2012 to 86% in 2013.
Industry Prospects
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RTD tea will continue to be perceived as a relatively healthy soft drink category over the forecast period and is therefore expected to perform reasonably well in Estonia. However, as more consumers recognise the actual sugar content in RTD tea, the importance of products sweetened with stevia is expected to increase and other brands in addition to Nestea are likely to be introduced with the ingredient. Nevertheless, the importance of price will exceed the perceived healthiness of the product. Therefore, organic RTD tea is expected to remain a niche product over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the RTD Tea industry in Estonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the RTD Tea industry in Estonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The RTD Tea in Estonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of RTD Tea in Estonia?
- What are the major brands in Estonia?
- What flavors of RTD Tea, like green tea, are the most popular in Estonia?
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