Fast Market Research recommends "Rubber Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Rubber products market grows by impressive 81% over review period despite global economic downturn to reach SR10.0 billion in 2012. Import value grows but imports' penetration contracts slightly over review period. Turnover of local producers grows by 94% over review period, outperforming market. Exports remain unimportant for local producers, generating only 3% of revenue in 2012. Industry revenue expected to see 74% growth over forecast period, amid rising demand.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Rubber Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 251. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Rubber Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 251 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Other Rubber Products, Rethreading and Rebuilding of Rubber Tyres, Rubber Tyres and Tubes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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