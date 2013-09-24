New Market Research Report: Russia Defence & Security Report Q4 2013

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Russia is continuing to procure new military equipment and to gradually professionalise its army. One of the most ambitious procurement programmes is occurring in the country's air force, which is purchasing hundreds of new warplanes, special mission aircraft and freighters over the next decade, with this force modernisation expected to conclude by 2020. In addition, the Russian army is planning to replace a wide range of its current armoured vehicle fleet with a family of modular platforms that can be configured according to the missions that they are to perform. Moreover, the navy is acquiring new vessels, although of all of Russia's armed services, the navy seems to have the least ambitious procurement plans in terms of platform acquisition. This is not surprising, it has arguably always been considered a relatively junior service compared to the Russian Army and, to a lesser extent, the Russian Air Force.
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BMI has made a number of changes to its views since the publication of the Q313 report:
- Updates regarding recent contracts and transactions for several Russian defence firms.
- News regarding Russia's complex relationship with the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.
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