New Market Research Report: Russia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Russia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- BMI View: The Russian telecoms market is one of the most dynamic in Central and Eastern Europe, with rapid development of 4G LTE services, mobile VAS such as mobile banking, expansion of high capacity wireline services and converged services. There are major international operators in mobile and fixed line, including MTS, VimpelCom, MegaFon, Rostelecom and Tele2, as well as competition in the wireline segment from ER-Telecom and, most recently, TTK. Competition between these operators has helped to drive innovation, expand the reach of telecoms services and reduce prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data:
- MegaFon reported a total of 130,000 LTE subscriptions at the end of 2012, adding a new layer to the already well developed market for mobile data services.
- In contrast, data from three of the five largest mobile operators show that growth of traditional mobile subscriptions has slowed in 2012, a result of inactive subscription discounting and the diminished subscription addition opportunities in a mature market.
Key Trends And Developments
In 2012 mobile operators began the rollout of their LTE networks and have begun to launch commercial services. MegaFon has taken an early lead by offering services over Yota's network (which it controls following the merger in 2012). MegaFon reported 130,000 subscriptions and 25% population coverage at the end of 2012. It is targeting 1mn subscriptions by the end of 2013 and pans to build an independent LTE network in eight regions to compliment Yota's network. Other operators are also investing heavily, for instance Vimpelcom is planning to launch LTE in six cities, including Moscow, during 2013, while MTS had already constructed 100 LTE base stations in the capital by YE12.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Pakistan Telecommunications Report Q3 2013