New Market Research Report: Sanofi Partnering 2005-2013

Recently published research from Current Partnering, "Sanofi Partnering 2005-2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- This report provides all the information you require to better understand Sanofi and its partnering interests and activities over the past seven years.
One of the key aspects of partnering is finding those companies that are potential partners for the development and commercialization of the next generation of therapies as developed by innovative biopharma R&D companies. A lot of resources are spent on finding partners, identifying their interests and making contact to initiate discussions.
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently target their partnering activities to deliver the company's business development objectives.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of bigpharma's dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 lists the top 50 leading biopharma companies based on 2010 pharmaceutical revenues and their respective partnering activity. Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading partnering and M&A 2005 to present date based on headline value.
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Chapter 4 provides details on how to approach bigpharma companies with partnering opportunities whilst chapter 5 lists forthcoming partnering events and conferences where bigpharma companies will be present to discuss opportunities face to face.
The main body of the report is provided in chapter 6. A profile of the company provides everything required to assess the suitability of a company as a prospective partner. This includes a company overview, partnering interests, partnering activity according to deal type, industry sector, phase of development, and therapy area. The profile also includes in-depth contact information for individuals within the business development function.
The deals are listed by deal type, stage of development and therapy focus, allowing easy access to deals and alliances of interest. Every deal record links to an online, live version of the deal record at the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Where available, deal records also include the contract document as disclosed at the SEC.
One of the key aspects of partnering is conducting due diligence on a partner to determine under what terms a prospective partner agrees to a partnering relationship.
Understanding the flexibility of prospective partners' negiotated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
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