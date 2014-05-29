New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Belgium"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Belgian consumers are showing a strong preference for home cooking, a trend which is causing sauces, dressings and condiments to grow in 2013. The economic crisis, coupled with the emergence of several popular TV cooking shows, has led Belgian consumers to experiment with new recipes and cooking styles. Sauces, dressings and condiments players have seen an opportunity to launch a couple of new products, which is leading the category to grow in 2013. Some players are further benefiting from the increasing appeal of Mediterranean and ethnic cuisine, which is perceived as healthy and exotic.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Belgium NV continues to lead sales of sauces, dressings and condiments in Belgium, with a value share of 21% in 2013. This is mainly due to the good performance of its main brands, Knorr, Calve, Bertolli and Amora. Campbell Foods Belgium NV ranks second, with a 13% value share with its D & L brand. It is followed by HJ Heinz NV SA, with an 8% value share. Other prominent players include Mars Belgium NV SA and Carrefour Belgium SA/NV.
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Industry Prospects
Sauces, dressings and condiments is expected to experience a flat constant value CAGR over the forecast period. As consumers' cooking skills reach maturity, many of them will start cooking their own sauces and making their meals more sophisticated themselves. However, home cooking trends are expected to continue, along with the increasing appeal of Asian and Mediterranean products. With mobility increasing, consumers are expected to search for new recipes and diversity in the sauces, dressings and condiments category. Consumers are also expected to continue to search for healthy products in sauces, dressings and condiments, something that many claim has been difficult to find.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Belgium market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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