Fast Market Research recommends "Saudi Arabia - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts" from BuddeComm, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Executive summary
MVNO developments set to shake up Saudi Arabia market
Saudi Arabia offers many opportunities for the future with a strong ICT market which is growing year-on-year and a significant interest from government and enterprises to utilise recent technology developments surrounding cloud computing and smart technologies.
In 2013 mobile subscribers actually declined in Saudi Arabia due to a crackdown on the number of illegal immigrant workers in the country along with new restrictions on the number of pilgrim workers allowed. Phone registration regulations have also been tightened and as a result mobile subs dropped to 51 million at the end of 2013, compared to around 53 million in 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In a move towards liberalisation;
in mid 2013 three virtual telecoms licenses where awarded in Saudi Arabia and MVNO services are expected to start during 2014.
While the telecoms sector is highly competitive there are also growth opportunities in data services for both fixed and mobile. Data fees will become more and more important to overall revenues in the future.
Fixed broadband penetration is growing strongly in the kingdom. Broadband is available via ADSL, fibre and wireless. Mobile broadband has also become a feasible proposition and viable alternative to fixed broadband following substantial investments in 3G and LTE technology.
The Saudi Arabian government regards ICT industry development as a national priority and to this end it is moving ahead with digital economy developments. In particular it is cutting red tape and streamlining business procedures, resulting in praise from the World Bank in 2013 which acknowledged Saudi Arabia's efforts in implementing business reforms such as electronic filing and new payment systems.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications market.
The report analyses the mobile, Internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors. Subjects include:
Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure;
- Major players, revenues, subscribers, ARPU
- Internet, IPTV;
- Mobile voice and data markets;
- Broadband (FttH, DSL, cable TV, wireless);
- Convergence and digital media;
- Broadband subscriber forecasts to 2023;
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia - Telecoms Industry - Statistics and Forecasts
- New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- United Kingdom - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- India - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Chile - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Spain - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- Finland - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- Peru - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Sweden - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts