New Market Research Report: Savory Snacks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Savory Snacks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The G8 Savory Snacks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 savory snacks market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 savory snacks market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key savory snacks market players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $47,702.8 million in 2011 to the global savory snacks industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2007 and 2011. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $57,291.5 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.7% over the 2011-16 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the savory snacks industry, with market revenues of $26,386.2 million in 2011. This was followed by Japan and the UK, with a value of $9,880.7 and $3,796.0 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the savory snacks industry in the G8 nations with a value of $32,475.8 million in 2016, followed by Japan and the UK with expected values of $10,072.0 and $4,699.3 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the G8 savory snacks market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the G8 savory snacks market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 savory snacks market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the G8 savory snacks market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Food Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Savory Snacks: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in France
- Dairy - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Confectionery - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Italy