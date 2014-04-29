New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Self-Service Cafeterias in the Netherlands"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- After declining in 2011, self-service cafeterias current value sales and transactions both increased in 2012. Moreover, current value and transaction growth rates were stronger than the respective CAGRs for the entire review period. This improvement was partly due to increased price sensitivity among consumers amidst worsening economic conditions, as self-service cafeterias are traditionally known for offering good value for money as compared to other types of foodservice outlets. It was also...
Euromonitor International's Self-Service Cafeterias in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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