Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Sensors Market in Consumer Electronics - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2020)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Sensors Market in Consumer Electronics by Product (Touch, Image, Motion, Temperature, Position, Pressure), Application (Entertainment, I.T., Communication Products, Home Appliances), & Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2020)
Although sensors in consumer electronics have been in the market for quite a long time, the high power consumption and large size with the associated cost has been limiting their applications to new products like wearable devices. However, this scenario is rapidly changing with the market consistently moving towards smaller size of IC chips, which could help in reducing the overall cost of ownership to a great extent. The use of sensors for upcoming applications in health monitoring, indoor navigation will surely drive this market to new horizons.
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This research study on the sensors market in consumer electronics focuses on various product segments such as Touch, Image, Motion, Pressure, Position and Temperature Sensor. While Touch and Image are relatively mature product segments, Motion and Pressure are expected to grow at higher CAGRs during the forecast period. Apart from these product segments, the report is sub segmented by applications such as Entertainment, Information Technology, Communication Products, and Home Appliances.
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