New Market Research Report: Serbia Beer Market Insights 2013

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Serbia Beer Market Insights 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Product Synopsis
A detailed market research report on the Serbia beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the Serbia beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The beer market contracted by more than 2% in 2012. Lower consumer spending adversely affected mainstream brands such as Jelen, Pils Plus and Bg.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Beer sales in Serbia depend on the climate, which is defined by cold winters and hot summers. Unexpected heavy snowstorms in February 2012 caused road closures, delivery problems and sharp volume drops. However, for the second consecutive year, a warm September and October prevented sharper yearly drops.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Serbia Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Serbia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: APATINSKA PIVARA, BIP, CARLSBERG SERBIA, UNITED SERBIAN BREWERIES, Jagodinska Pivara, Pivara Nis, Pivara Valjevo, Pivara Vrsac
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