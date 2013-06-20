New Market Research Report: Service Station Retailing in Italy 2012

New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in Italy. As well as outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Report Scope
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players by examining their number of sites, shops, and car washes.
- Develop marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash, and card propositions by examining the activities of players across Italy.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
Report Highlights
Fuel volume sales in Italy continued the trend from 2010 and declined 3.2% to 45,205 million liters. Petrol consumption fell in Italy by 5.6% during 2011, bringing total petrol sales in Italy to 17,156 million liters. Diesel also declined, by 2.5%.
The number of service station in Italy marginally declined in 2011 by 0.3% to a total of 21,585 sites. Unmanned sites in Italy grew by 20% in 2011, but still take up less than 1% of sites in Italy.
26.9% of service stations in Italy had a shop in 2011, but the number of shops in Italy declined by 7% that year from 2009. The number of service station car wash sites in Italy was 3,371 in 2011.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which are the top five players in the Italian service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in Italy?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships, and suppliers used?
