New Market Research Report: Service Station Retailing in the Netherlands 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Service Station Retailing in the Netherlands 2012" from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in the Netherlands. As well as outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Report Scope
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players by examining their number of sites, shops, and car washes.
- Develop marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash, and card propositions by examining the activities of players across the Netherlands.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
In 2011, total fuel consumption increased by 1.45% from 10,195 million liters in 2010 to 10,343 in 2011. Gasoline consumption rose by 1.9% to 5,696 million liters, while fuel volume sales of diesel increased by 1.6% to 4,252 million liters.
In 2011, the total number of service stations decreased by 6.0% to 3,650 sites. Verdict expects the number of service stations to decrease by 6.0% by the beginning of 2015.
64.6% of service stations featured a shop in the Netherlands in 2011. There were 1,172 service stations with car wash facilities, equating to a car wash penetration of 32%.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which are the top five players in the Dutch service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in the Netherlands?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships, and suppliers used?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Service Station Retailing in Italy 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Portugal 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Bulgaria 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Switzerland 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Romania 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Russia 2012
- Service Station Retailing in the UK 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Austria 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Lithuania 2011
- Service Station Retailing in Spain 2012