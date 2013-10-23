New Market Research Report: Sets/Kits in Brazil

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Overall, sets/kits have highly seasonal behaviour, mostly concentrated at special times such as Mother's Day and Christmas. Beauty specialist retailers offer a diversified supply, with sets aimed at consumers in the middle-income segment.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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