New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Shampoo & Conditioners in Poland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers shampoos and hair conditioners for men, women and includes unisex products. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer, but excludes the professional sector including hairdresser sales to the consumer. Market size for Shampoo & Conditioners in Poland is given in PLN with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- 2in1s/3in1s
- Conditioners
- Medicated/Anti-dandruff/Problem Hair
- Shampoos
- leave-in
- masks
- other
- wash out
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Procter & Gamble Company, The L'Or?al Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Laboratorium Kosmetyczne Joanna Spolka Jawna, Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Chile (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Brazil (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Poland (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Germany (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Denmark (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Italy (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Portugal (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in South Africa (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Belgium (2013) - Market Sizes
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Japan (2013) - Market Sizes