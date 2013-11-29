New Market Research Report: Shampoo & Conditioners in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Shampoo & Conditioners in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Shampoo & Conditioners in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers shampoos and hair conditioners for men, women and includes unisex products. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer, but excludes the professional sector including hairdresser sales to the consumer. Market size for Shampoo & Conditioners in South Korea is given in KRW with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Shampoo & Conditioners in the US - a Snapshot (2013)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Norway - a Snapshot (2013)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Finland - a Snapshot (2013)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Sweden - a Snapshot (2013)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Switzerland - a Snapshot (2013)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Mexico - a Snapshot (2013)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)