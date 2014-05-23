New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Cooking Appliances in Austria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Small cooking appliances was influenced by the trends towards convenience as well as towards healthy and modern lifestyles. While an increasing number of busy working people who opt for highly convenient products was noticed, at the same time a growing demand for healthier lifestyles and thus also towards healthy nutrition was also noticed. The influences of the health and wellness trend led to an increasing number of consumers realising the importance of eating healthy. Thus, the demand for...
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers, Toasters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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