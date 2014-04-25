New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- As a result of South Africa's high income inequality levels, the country faces a two tiered economy which continues to influence the type of products that are demanded by higher and lower LSM groups. This is reflected in the demand for kettles, where the lower end of the market continues to remain price sensitive and demand basic, cheap products relative to higher LSM groups who demand more expensive branded products. Middle-income consumers however, are clearly shifting towards more expensive...
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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