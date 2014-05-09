New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Snack Bars in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Snack bars remains a niche category in the Philippines, which caters to fitness buffs or those who are engaged in sport. The wide range of affordable snacking options in the country, including confectionery, sweet and savoury snacks and others, makes snack bars exclusive to more active consumers. Sales are expected to drop to Ps1 million in 2013, due to the withdrawal of major brands Quaker Chewy and Nova. Snack bars is expected to continue to contract in 2013, after reporting an 87% decline in...
Euromonitor International's Snack Bars in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Breakfast Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Fruit Bars, Granola/Muesli Bars, Other Snack Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Snack Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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