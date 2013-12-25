New Market Research Report: Snacks Appeal: How Brands Identify and Exploit Food Trends

Fast Market Research recommends "Snacks Appeal: How Brands Identify and Exploit Food Trends" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- There have been a host of factors impacting growth in packaged food, but the current buzz is around “healthy snacking”. Beyond the overarching issues of changing, busier lifestyles and global economic development, there are industry-specific fundamentals companies can leverage into long-term growth drivers. This report evaluates the diverse strategies manufacturers are implementing to exploit the opportunities that growing consumer demand for snacks presents.
Euromonitor International's Snacks Appeal: How Brands Identify and Exploit Food Trends global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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