Fast Market Research recommends "Software: Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The Emerging 5 Software industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five software market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five software market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key software market players' emerging five operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five software market with five year forecasts.
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
These countries contributed $216.6 billion to the global software industry in 2013, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $405.5 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 13.4% over the 2013-18 period.
Within the software industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $199.9 billion in 2013. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $7.6 and $3.5 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the software industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $380.7 billion in 2018, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $9.9 and $7.1 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the emerging five software market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the emerging five software market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five software market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five software market?
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