New Market Research Report: South Africa Freight Transport Report Q4 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "South Africa Freight Transport Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- BMI maintains a cautiously optimistic stance with regards to South Africa's freight transport sector in 2013. Although there are risks to the mining sector from a potential hard landing in China, our Mining desk believes that growth will continue, which bodes well for the rail and port sectors in particular.
Headline Industry Data
- Rail freight growth will be 6.3% in 2013, and will average 4.5% to 2017.
- Richards Bay Port's tonnage throughput in 2013 is forecast to increase by 6.2%. Over the medium-term we project a 6.1% average annual increase.
- 2013 total trade growth is forecast at 3.3%, and to average 4.3% over the medium term.
- Road freight volumes are set to expand by 6.2% in 2013, and to average 5.9% over our forecast period.
Key Industry Trends
Freight Investments To Support Coal Exports: BMI's mining team expects South African coal production to experience strong growth in the coming years, reversing stagnant output growth over the previous five. To ensure that its freight transport network is capable of handling the expected volumes, parastatal freight company Transnet has been investing in its development, in terms of both its ports and its railways.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
IAG Cargo Increases South African Exposure: BMI believes that the announcement by IAG Cargo that it will be serving South Africa with its latest A380 aircraft will offer some upside potential to the country's air freight volumes. The temperature-controlled facilities offered by the new jumbo will be especially useful to South African exporters of perishables.
BMW Port Alternatives Reduce Risk: BMW South Africa has announced that in line with its planned expansion in production in 2013, it will be sharing its increased exports between the port of Durban, where it currently exports the locally produced 3 Series, and additionally, the port of Maputo in Mozambique.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- South Korea Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- Iran Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Freight Transport Report Q4 2013
- China Freight Transport Report Q4 2013