New Market Research Report: South Africa Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "South Africa Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Executive Summary
BMI View: Despite the Medicine Control Council (MCC)'s strong stance on refusing to grant compassionate access to an investigational drug targeting multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, in the face of a heavy disease burden and international pressure, which may have restored some faith by multinationals in the agency's competency and investment return potential in the medicines market, we maintain that ongoing long and inefficient approval times will continue to be the largest deterrent to interest in the sector. In our opinion, the sector's commercial potential will be more attractive to investors in the long-term with the implementation of a new regulatory authority, South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) and the national public healthcare system.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Pharmaceuticals: ZAR27.19bn (US$3.74bn) in 2011 to ZAR30.00bn (US$3.66bn) in 2012; +10.3% in local currency and -2.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly higher than Q412 based on revision to historical numbers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Healthcare: ZAR261.47bn (US$36.00bn) in 2011 to ZAR287.05bn (US$35.01bn) in 2012; +9.8% in local currency terms and -2.8% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly higher than Q412 based on revision to historical numbers.
Risk/Reward Rating:
South Africa's Q113 score, measuring the degree of investment attractiveness to multinational companies, is unchanged at 55.5 out of 100, with no shift in position at sixth in the matrix out of 30 markets surveyed in the MEA. Despite the country's low risk profile being more favourable than its rewards profile, South Africa has strong longer-term commercial potential because of its sizeable population, economic development and planned widespread public healthcare system.
Key Trends And Developments:
In November 2012, US-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly extended its non-communicable diseases (NCD) partnership programme to South Africa in a bid to tackle the rise in diabetes. Around 500,000 people are likely to benefit from the US$30mn Lilly NCD Partnership programme, which aims to manage NCDs in Mexico, Brazil, India and South Africa.
In October 2012, it was reported that the country would be the first outside Thailand to test a vaccine candidate for the treatment of HIV, expected to commence in 2013. The vaccine showed an efficacy of up to 31% against HIV three years ago in Thailand. The vaccine will be tested in a phase III clinical study in South Africa, according to Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator for the HIV Vaccine Clinical Trials Network.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Egypt Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Lebanon Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2011
- Hong Kong Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Algeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Jordan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013