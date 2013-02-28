New Market Research Report: South Africa Shipping Report Q1 2013

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Growth at South African ports is threatened by the global headwinds that are posing challenges for the country as a whole, namely the eurozone crisis and the China slowdown. However, with continued investment in facilities, growth in private final consumption, and ever-expanding coal exports, we forecast growth in both total tonnage and container volumes in 2013.
Headline Industry Data
- Richards Bay Port tonnage throughput in 2013 is forecast to increase by 1.3%. Over the medium term we project a 1.6% average annual increase.
- Port of Durban container throughput is forecast to grow by 4.7% in 2013. Growth will average 6.4% per annum in the medium-term forecast period to 2017.
- 2013 total trade growth is forecast at 3.8%, and to average 5.3% per annum to 2017.
Key Industry Trends
Ngqura To Continue On Growth Trajectory
BMI believes that the South African port of Ngqura, opened at the close of 2009, will see strong growth in the coming years as the country continues to develop its container-handling capacity. The port's deepwater draught and newly expanded capacity will help attract new business. While we caution that tepid growth in the South African economy poses a challenge to the port, we believe that private consumption should hold up well, which will support volumes at the facility.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
RBCT To Miss 2012 Target
BMI believes that the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) will fall short of the aimed-for 70mn tonnes of throughput in 2012, despite significant investment in enhancing rail links to the facility. An oversupplied market has led to a dip in prices and exporters are unwilling to sell at these deflated prices. There are further risks to the downside in 2013 as the Chinese economy is set to slow.
Port Of Durban Plans US$30bn Expansion
The Port of Durban in South Africa is planning a major ZAR250bn (US$30bn) expansion to raise its capacity from 2.9mn containers to over 20mn. South African rail and logistics firm Transnet says Durban's new infrastructure could be at capacity by 2019. Although the expansion is seen as vital for the country's economy, environmentalists and residents who live around the port are anxious about industrial 'creep'.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Shipping Report Q1 2013
- South Africa Autos Report Q1 2013
- South Africa Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Russia Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Australia Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Taiwan Shipping Report Q1 2013
- South Korea Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q1 2013