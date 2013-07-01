New Market Research Report: South Korea Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2013

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- South Korea Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2013
Summary
GBI Research's new report "South Korea Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2013" provides in-depth analysis of the trends, issues and challenges facing the South Korean pharmaceutical market. The report also provides competitive benchmarking for the country's leading pharmaceutical companies and analyzes the M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) and strategic partnerships that shape its pharmaceutical industry. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The South Korean pharmaceutical market is the 10th largest pharmaceutical market, globally. The industry is highly fragmented, with almost all the domestic pharmaceutical companies having a strong portfolio of generic products rather than expensive, branded drugs. For the entire pharmaceutical industry, an increase in insurance coverage, an ageing population and favorable government initiatives are expected to drive future growth in the pharmaceutical industry.
Improved Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), changing demographics, and government support have contributed towards making the South Korean pharmaceutical industry attractive for multinational companies. The South Korean government has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with the US, Europe and India that are aimed at improving the IPR framework in the country and making the pharmaceutical industry more attractive for foreign investment. The immediate effects of the FTA may not be positive in all respects for the generics-dominated domestic pharmaceutical industry. However, it is ultimately expected to bolster the South Korean pharmaceutical industry by increasing transparency in government policies and enforcement, and price competition in the private sector.
Scope
- The macroeconomic environment of the pharmaceutical industry in South Korea, covering demographic analysis, trends, drivers and barriers
- Important industry characteristics, including the regulatory authorities, drug pricing, spending, insurance and reimbursement
- Market analysis of segments such as prescription medicines, biotechnology and over-the-counter medicines
- Competitive profiling of major domestic and international companies operating in the South Korea pharmaceutical market
- Analyses of the licensing, partnership and M&A deals that took place between 2007 and 2012
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies by identifying the leading segments poised for strong growth
- Devise a more specifically-tailored country strategy through understanding the key drivers and barriers for the pharmaceutical market
- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding leading companies' key focus areas
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Dong-A, Green Cross, Hanmi, JW Holdings Corporation (Choongwae Holdings Co., Ltd.), Yuhan Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- South Africa Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Market Growth Outlook in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief
- Emerging Pharmaceutical Market in South Africa - Proposed Introduction of New Drug Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) to Accelerate Drug Registration Process
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Almanac
- Ulcers Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2013