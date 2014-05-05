New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "South Korea Telecommunications Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- South Korea is one of the most advanced markets in the world and is often used as a reference point to determine the direction of other developed markets. The rapid migration of subscribers from 3G to LTE shows the country to be at the forefront of adopting new technologies. There is a dwindling population still using 2G services, but we expect this to end by 2015. This has perhaps caused a slowdown of fixed broadband connections, while growth in VoIP is mitigating the loss of PTSN fixed voice connections. With plans to launch LTE Advanced in September 2013, the South Korean market shows just how much demand for data is driving revenues.
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Key Data
- The mobile market has continued to expand, even with penetration above 119% by 2013. Total subscriptions reached 55.526mn in Q413,The fixed-line market is still expanding, mostly due to the growth of VoIP, but it is slowing noticeably. Growth in the broadband market has slowed due to a combination of high penetration of wireline services and the competition from LTE services.
Key Developments
Following the auction of 1,800MHz spectrum for the use of LTE services, all three operators announced planned extensions of their respective services. KT announced it would be implementing LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) in the capital Seoul and the surrounding regions from September 2013, and throughout most major cities by March 2014. KT is trailing its rivals, with SK Telecom having launched LTE-A services for smartphones in July 2013, and it plans to roll-out the service to 84 cities nationwide. Finally, LG U+ launched its LTE-Advanced network in July 2013 in the capital Seoul, as well as in other major cities.
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