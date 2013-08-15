New Market Research Report: Spain Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Spain Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- In 2012, the industrial production index for chemicals declined 0.7% on average, while for rubber and plastic products it plummeted an average of 9.0%, compared with growth of 0.2% and -1.5% respectively in 2011. In the first four months of 2013, the chemicals production index fell by a further 7.3% while the rubber and plastics index fell by 5.0%. This signalled a deterioration of chemical and petrochemicals performance in H113. Although there was an uptick in April, the operating environment has not changed radically to support a sustained recovery.
With the rest of the eurozone caught up in a pronounced slowdown, Spain's capacity to export its way out of recession has disappeared entirely. We estimated that GDP contracted 1.4% in 2012 and the recession should deepen in 2013, when growth should fall to -1.7%. Only a fiscal stimulus is likely to provide a turnaround to escape the debt-deflationary trap Spain is in, but this appears off the cards over the next year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts and views:
- La Seda Barcelona's (LSB) decision in June 2013to file for insolvency underlined the parlous state of the industry, with rising raw material costs combined with low demand and increased inventories. This puts in doubt LSB's plans to expand its PET plant at El Prat de Llobregat fFrom 220,000tpa to 265,000tpa in 2013.
- Overall, 2013 could be a worse year for chemicals production, while plastics are set to remain in a slump. However, we believe Spain's economic contraction is now bottoming out, with the country's increasinglycompetitive labour market moderately boosting export growth and the outlook for investment spending improving over a medium-term time horizon, which should see the industry turn the corner in 2014.
- Spain scores 66.7 points, leaving it in sixth and last place in our Western Europe petrochemicals business environment ratings. It lies 4.9 points behind the United Kingdom.
In 2012, the industrial production index for chemicals declined 0.7% on average, while for rubber and plastic products it plummeted an average of 9.0%, compared with growth of 0.2% and -1.5% respectively in 2011. In the first four months of 2013, the chemicals production index fell by a further 7.3%, while the rubber and plastics index fell by 5.0%. This signalled a deterioration of chemical and petrochemicals performance in H113. Although there was an uptick in April, the operating environment has not changed radically enough to support a sustained recovery.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Romania Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Algeria Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Egypt Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Azerbaijan Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Thailand Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Israel Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Qatar Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013