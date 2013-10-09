New Market Research Report: Sports Nutrition in New Zealand

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Sports nutrition continued to gain ground within New Zealand during 2012. This was due partly to growing health and wellness trends, prompting consumers to engage in healthy lifestyles. In addition, New Zealand consumers tend to enjoy the outdoors and often engage in regular sporting activities, making exercise a normal past-time for the country. Furthermore, there is a segment of the population that, in addition to normal sporting activity, take exercise very seriously. This segment (primarily...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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