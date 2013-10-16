New Market Research Report: Sports Nutrition in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Due to lack of safety and urban planning, which means that even in cities distances are large, and limited public transport, most South Africans walk very little and take little outdoor exercise. This goes hand in hand to explain the drastic increase in the number of gyms across the country, as the growth in these facilities has been greatly influenced by increased need to exercise by South African citizens. Sales of sports nutrition products have since gone up as a result of promotional...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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