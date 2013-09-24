New Market Research Report: Sportswear in Russia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Sportswear increased by 20% in 2012 to reach RUB228 billion. The performance of this category in Russia was significantly better than it was in well-developed Western European countries, where the category was stable both in 2012 and in the review period as a whole. The Russian sportswear industry has huge potential for development. Despite the fact that the healthy lifestyle trend is rapidly gaining popularity in Russia, there are still many consumers who are not regularly engaged in sports...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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