New Market Research Report: Sportswear in Turkey

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sportswear in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- As a result of increasing interest among Turkish consumers in sport, the sportswear category registers positive value and volume growth. The most popular sport disciplines in Turkey are football and basketball. Football is by far the most popular sport both as a spectacle and an activity in which to participate. There are three major teams in Turkey: Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas, which have been engaged in intense competition since the beginning of the 1900s. All three football clubs...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sportswear in Russia
- Sportswear in Ukraine
- Sportswear in Thailand
- Sportswear in France
- Sportswear in Hungary
- Sportswear in Romania
- Sportswear in China
- Sportswear in Indonesia
- Sportswear in the United Kingdom
- Sportswear in Germany