New Market Research Report: Street Stalls/Kiosks in Denmark

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Street Stalls/Kiosks in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Street stalls/kiosks' value sales slumped further in 2012. The channel continued to lose sales to cafes' and full-service restaurants' higher-quality menu offerings and increasing availability of takeaway, as well as dynamic fast food chains offering menu options such as freshly-made-in-front-of-you sandwiches and salads. The underlying factor rests with the growing consumer interest in gourmet gastronomy and increasing demand for healthier and better-quality food in Denmark at the moment.
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Street Stalls/Kiosks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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