Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Structural Metal Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Domestic demand grows 88% over review period to reach SR15.0 billion in 2012. Share of imports as proportion of total market decreases from 36% to 24% over 2007-2012. Turnover of local producers grows with market, to reach SR12.0 billion in 2012. Exports decline, with significance for local producers decreasing, generating 13% of total turnover. Production revenue expected to see 10% CAGR over forecast period amid growing demand stimulated by infrastructure and construction projects.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Structural Metal Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2811. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Structural Metal Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2811 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Builders' Metal Carpentry and Joinery, Iron and Steel Bridges and Sections, Metal Structures and Parts of Structures.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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