New Market Research Report: Sudan and South Sudan Business Forecast Report Q4 2013

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Sudan and South Sudan Business Forecast Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- While the economic situation in Sudan and South Sudan has improved following the resumption of oil production earlier this year, there are still significant challenges from a humanitarian and security perspective.
The many thousands of refugees and internally displaced persons pose a challenge to South Sudan, while in Sudan there are rising tensions between hitherto allied Arab factions over control of various lands and natural resources.
Major Forecast Changes
We have made a downward revision to South Sudan's real GDP growth forecast for 2013, based on the slower-than-expected restart to oil production. We are now projecting a real expansion of 42.2%, compared with our earlier forecast of 47.8% growth.
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We have also downgraded Sudan's 2013 real GDP forecast (from 1.5% to 1.3%), on the back of persistently high inflation and rising unrest within its borders.
Key Risks To Outlook
Political risk remains the most salient threat to our outlook, as a disruption of the fragile peace that has developed between Sudan and South Sudan could destroy the progress made over recent months.
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